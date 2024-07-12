Hundreds of other properties were affected by floodwaters and the Government is urgently reviewing the flood response, including the regional council’s management of the Wairoa River mouth and bar.
The accommodation service (TAS) helps displaced people with damaged homes find temporary accommodation after an emergency such as an earthquake, flood or cyclone.
Registrations for the service opened on Tuesday - two weeks after the flood. Initial accommodation support for flood victims is largely the responsibility of Civil Defence and other emergency agencies.
Mudafar said TAS was working hard to find suitable housing.
“TAS has been able to successfully procure a small number of commercial accommodation options, such as private rentals in the Wairoa region.
“There is also commercial accommodation in surrounding regions, including Mahia, Napier and Gisborne.
“However, the strong preference from the Wairoa community is for relocatable accommodation options that will allow whanau to remain on their whenua, and TAS is focused on procuring options such as motorhomes and cabins and is working alongside the district council to streamline the deployment of these options.”
Mudafar said once households were registered, and all the required documentation provided, TAS would assess whether they were eligible for TAS accommodation.
“Only once a household’s eligibility has been confirmed and accommodation that suits their needs is found, TAS can offer households accommodation.”