Wairoa Mayor Craig Little is adamant – the flooding of Wairoa did not need to happen.
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council should have opened the bar at the mouth of the Wairoa River earlier, he told the Gisborne Herald in Wairoa this week.
“It’s not rocket science.”
The regional council opened the bar on Tuesday, the day before heavy flooding began, stating an earlier opening would have likely left insufficient flow in the river to keep a new opening in place.
Little said the regional council also stated the work would have been dangerous, but he believed the council, by holding off, had instead made it “even more dangerous” for contractors.