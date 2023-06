State Highway 53 near Featherston is closed to traffic. Photo / Google Maps

State Highway 53 near Featherston is closed to traffic. Photo / Google Maps

A logging truck has rolled on State Highway 53 between Featherston and Martinborough.

The crash occurred at 6.30am and resulted in the highway being closed to traffic.

UPDATE 8:10AM

Due to a truck roll, SH53 Tauherenikau remains CLOSED near the intersection with Phillips Line. Northbound road users, please detour via Te Maire Rd and Kahutara Rd onto SH53, reverse if travelling southbound. ^AP https://t.co/HnUuCeyhar — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) June 29, 2023

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says the road could remain closed for quite some time as the crash is cleared, and lengthy detours are in place.