A southern Wairarapa bach was completely gutted by a fire on Ocean Beach Road. Photo / NZME

Wairarapa bach gutted by fire, three people treated at scene

A south Wairarapa bach has been completely gutted by fire overnight.

Seven fire crews – a mixture of water tankers and fire trucks – arrived at the scene on Ocean Beach Rd, which lies west of Lake Ferry, at 11.15pm on Friday.

They arrived to find the home completely engulfed by the blaze, with a small scrub fire developing nearby.

The fires have been extinguished, but Fire and Emergency said the bach was “totally destroyed”.

All firefighters left the scene at 1.48am on Saturday.