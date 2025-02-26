- Dozens of Waipoua Settlement residents may be out of their homes for a week due to a large fire.
- The fire covers more than 70ha, with seven helicopters and firefighters working to contain it.
- No homes have been damaged but residents face a nervous wait as containment could take seven days.
Dozens of residents from the Waipoua Settlement in Northland could be forced to leave their homes for a week, as a large fire continues to rage in grassland and pine forest nearby.
Residents have been sent to the nearby Waikarā Marae, which has been set up as a support centre.
As of Wednesday last night, the blaze covered more than 70ha, with about a 5km perimeter.