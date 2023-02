Police have now deemed a death in Waipawa as unsuspicious. Photo / NZME

The discovery of a body in a Waipawa property has been referred to a coroner, with police now saying the death does not appear to be suspicious.

A police scene examination of a home in Ruataniwha St had been completed and a police spokesperson said the previously unexplained death was now believed to not have any suspicious circumstances.

Police were called to the address about 11.30am on Waitangi Day and were at the property investigating for most of Tuesday.