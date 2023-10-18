Waipā Networks is noticing an increasing amount of wire theft.

Thieves are dicing with death and putting the electricity network at risk by stripping wires and fuses from powerpoles.

Waipā Networks confirmed it has had 45 thefts across its network in the past two months. The perpetrators are taking earth wires, fuses, and other wiring.

Waipā Networks head of customer and community engagement Anna Greenhill said there had been an increasing number of thefts since August this year, and Waipā Networks was working with police and had been in discussions with other lines companies.

“The incidents occur right across the Waipā network region, there has been more incidents in Te Awamutu. But it is also occurring in Cambridge.”

The thefts posed a significant risk to the power supply and to the criminals because wires were being cut off while they were live.

“It is a public safety risk because you never know if there is a glitch or fault with the wiring or line that could cause electrocution. The consequence of this could be disastrous for them,” Greenhill said.

She said earth wires were needed to ensure the safety and security of the network.

Greenhill said the wires contained copper, which would likely be sold to scrap metal dealers.

A Waipā Networks pole cut by thieves to get copper to sell.

“I am not even sure how lucrative selling copper is these days, so we are unsure how much they are getting for the wires.”

Greenhill said the thefts meant Waipā Networks needed to spend time patrolling the lines to look for damage and repair it when it was discovered.

She said they had been advised by police that thieves would often disguise themselves by wearing hi-vis clothing and turning up in a white vehicle or ute, so it looked like they should be at the pole.

As a result, people did not always notice anything was wrong straight away.

“We are urging that people make sure it is our vehicles near the poles, they are distinct and have a lot of branding on them. If it is not one of our vehicles please call us.”

She said they were aware of at least one thief who had made no attempt to disguise their activity, so they urged people to report any suspicious activity around poles.

If people in the region notice missing or damaged equipment, they could call Waipā Networks on 0800 800 769.

