Waipā District Council's Economic development advisor Joy Mickleson with BO & CO Electrical owner Sam Bryant, whose business is reaping the rewards of Hautapu's industrial zone.

Industrial businesses in Waipā have more land to call home following a decision to rezone new areas for development earlier than expected.

The land was originally zoned rural but some consents have already been granted for industrial activities. The rezoning to industrial became operative last week.

The new industrial zone covers about 75ha and sits north and south of Hautapu Road. it was originally set to become available after 2035 but strong growth over the past 10 years has created a demand for industrial land and driven the change.

Group manager district growth and regulatory Wayne Allan saidthey were paving the way for industrial growth by opening the land up early.

“This is a positive outcome and better reflects what the area is used for. Hautapu will provide more options for businesses to relocate from Carters Flat, as that area changes from industrial to commercial.”

“We’ve heard the calls from businesses and are making changes now. This is just one way that we’re creating opportunities for businesses to thrive in Waipā.”

The site has the potential to cater for two of the district’s top industry sectors, construction and manufacturing.

“We need to strike a balance between the infrastructure required and the need to open up more land for these types of activities, and we think we’ve got the balance right with this zone in Hautapu,” Allan said.

Cambridge family-owned business, BO & CO Electrical have called Hautapu home for the past year.

Business owner Sam Bryant said Hautapu was the ideal place to do business.

“The location, being just out of Cambridge but close enough to rural areas and the city, means business operations are easier to achieve than we could have imagined. We’ve saved on overhead costs like transportation, as we’re now so close to the Waikato Expressway,” Bryant said.

“The land size here and proximity to other services and our clients is unmatched. We’ve been able to grow without the pressures of limited space and resources. There just isn’t a lot of land that is this central to everything we need, and that is so accessible for our clients and staff as well.”

Economic development advisor Joy Mickleson said the Waipā District was open for business and welcoming inquiries from those wanting to join the growing number of businesses making Hautapu home.

“Plan change 17 is another example of Council’s commitment to supporting the local economy – rather than stifling industry growth with red-tape, we’re rolling out the red carpet.”





