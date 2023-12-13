Emergency Management appreciation for Waipā District Council staff Cathie Shaw (from left), Dave Simes and Janice Downard for their contribution to emergency response.

Emergency Management appreciation for Waipā District Council staff Cathie Shaw (from left), Dave Simes and Janice Downard for their contribution to emergency response.

Three Waipā District Council staff have been recognised for their contribution to the emergency response following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle across the country last year.

Emergency Management operations manager Dave Simes supported both the Thames and Hastings Emergency Operations Centres as the local controller.

Emergency Management co-ordinator Cathie Shaw lent a hand to the welfare teams at the Waikato Civil Defence Emergency Management Group office, and the Waikato District Council and Napier Emergency Operations Centre.

Project Support Administrator Janice Downard supported the regional welfare team at the Waikato Group Emergency Co-ordinating Centre.

In addition, Cathie Shaw also responded to the Nelson Tasman Emergency Management severe weather event in August 2022.

“I know as a country we’ve done an awful lot to assist other areas but to understand the individual contribution of emergency management professionals is really impressive. That’s what community is about,” Mayor Susan O’Regan said.

“It shows we have heart and that we are willing to share it with others. On behalf of our district, thank you so much for what you have done.”

Councillor Lou Brown presented the trio with certificates of appreciation on behalf of the Waikato Civil Defence Emergency Management Group and Waipā District Council.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and the Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



