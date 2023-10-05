Packed shelves at Cambridge Library. Photo / Dean Taylor

The first steps are being taken into a possible new library for Cambridge.

The Waipā District Council has selected PAUA Architects to undertake a feasibility study into a library to replace the existing one, which is too small.

The feasibility study would look at different options, including the possibility of adding a community hub and heritage offering. It would assess community needs, cost, practicality and where a future library should be located.

In a statement, the council confirmed that PAUA was awarded the contract because it was Waipa-based, had invited early and ongoing mana whenua involvement in its proposal, and because of the innovation and creativity brought to the process.

The $250,000 feasibility study would be funded by the government’s Better Off Fund so would have no impact on rates.

Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said the study would begin immediately, and provide “necessary up-front thinking” before any investment decisions were made. It was likely a number of community groups would be consulted or involved, he said.

The Cambridge Community Board identified a new library for Cambridge as one of its top priorities and was also providing input to the project.

Ward said the library had 22,664 members, and membership was growing rapidly. He said the library had been in the Wilson Street location, next to the council building, since 1998 and had outgrown the space.

“We know our current library in Cambridge is simply too small and cannot meet customer and staff expectations. There’s not enough room for books and items, there are limited spaces for events and education programmes and staff are struggling to work in the congested back-office spaces.

“Libraries play such an important role in our community and offer much more than just books. They provide spaces for our community to come together, to learn and to connect. Cambridge’s population is expected to increase by around 10,000 people by 2050 - so making sure we have a space to meet our community needs is really important.”

The feasibility study was expected to be completed by February. The cost of the library and community hub would be considered by Waipā District Council as part of its 2024-34 Long-Term Plan process.

