Emergency services were called to the bush fire at Waiotapu about noon.

A bush fire south of Rotorua has forced the evacuation of a tourist attraction and closed a road.

Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland general manager Nathan Maynard said the fire was on a neighbouring property but was close enough to force the attraction to evacuate.

Cordon on Waiotapu Loop Rd after a bush fire forced the evacuation of Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland on Tuesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said everyone at the site was safe and emergency services had arrived.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mark Richards said the bush fire was around 300sq m.

“Six pumps and three tankers are at the scene. We received the first call at noon and further calls to say it was getting bigger.

“The fire is now contained and staff are cleaning up and making sure the scene is safe.”

Smoke from a bush fire that forced the evacuation of Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland on Tuesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Richards said a helicopter was also called to the scene.

Police said in a statement State Highway 5 was closed at both ends of Waiotapu Loop Rd.

“Detours are in place, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area. The Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland has been evacuated as a precaution.”



