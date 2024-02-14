Police and Mayors Mauger and Broughton give an update on the Port Hills fire.

Fire authorities have praised a tourist attraction’s evacuation of hundreds of tourists following a large scrub fire this week.

Crews were called to the fire in the middle of a thermal area close to Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland Park and Timberlands forestry land, south of Rotorua, about noon Tuesday.

Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland general manager Nathan Maynard said the fire was on a neighbouring property but was close enough to force the attraction to evacuate.

Fire and Emergency NZ [Fenz] assistant commander, Brendon Grylls, said park staff did a fantastic job evacuating about 400 visitors from the park.

He said crews worked rapidly to put out the 300 sq/m fire, extinguishing it about 2.10pm.

“It was a really good save by fire crews and they nailed it really quickly.”

Four fire trucks and three tankers, supported by Timberlands forestry crews responded, as well as a helicopter.

Police closed State Highway 5 at both ends of Waiotapu Loop Rd for a time.

Grylls said due to the extensive damage caused by the fire they were unable to determine a cause.

Region moves to restricted fire season

The Bay of Plenty moved to a restricted fire season this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the season was in place from 6am February 15 until further notice.

A restricted season means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fenz.

The restricted fire season covers the Fire and Emergency Bay of Plenty region which includes Tokoroa, Rotorua, Central Lakes, North Central and South Plateau, Urewera, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Tauranga and Kawerau, as well as Tongariro and Taupō in South Waikato.

Declaring the change of fire season, District Manager Jeff Maunder said there had been very little rainfall across most of the Bay of Plenty in the past two weeks which has dried out grass and vegetation significantly and increased the fire risk.

“There is also little rain forecast for the next few weeks, so vegetation and grass will continue to dry out, further increasing the fire danger.

“This means vegetation fires will start more easily, spread more rapidly and be more difficult to control.

“We have the largest block of commercial forestry in New Zealand (over half a million hectares) in the Bay of Plenty plus a million hectares of Department of Conservation land.

“Many of these forestry areas are surrounded by ungrazed grass and scrublands which can transfer fires rapidly to forested areas.

“The vegetation fire on Matakana Island in December and January showed us just how rapidly a fire can spread, even in less dry conditions than we have now.

“Our primary focus is on protecting people and property and a restricted fire season enables outdoor fires to be managed more closely through the permit system,” he said.

“We ask anyone considering lighting a fire to please visit www.checkitsalright.nz This tool enables you to check what fire season your area is in, provides safety tips if you are able to light a fire, and access to apply for a fire permit.”















