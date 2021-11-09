Waiohiki: One person injured in crash near Napier

St John ambulance were at the scene. Photo / NZME

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Napier.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Korokipo Rd (SH50) at Waiohiki about 7.40am on Wednesday.

"One person sustained moderate injuries. The road was closed until about 8.50am," a police spokeswoman said.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was treated in a serious condition prior to being taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

"One ambulance and one rapid response unit responded to the scene," she said.

A Fire and Rescue NZ spokesman said a fire truck attended the scene but no-one was trapped upon arrival. He said one person was injured.