Northland CIB’s Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall said police had been working hard to piece together the events leading up to the man’s death.

”Police were speaking with a person of interest early on, who we have since charged with murder.

”We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter and would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Syddall said police would like to thank those members of the community who have spoken to police or provided video footage.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who was travelling on State Highway 12 on August 1 between 7.45am and 8.45am.”

The vehicle seized was a 2024 white double cab Toyota Hilux Utility, with a large black Bull Bar on the front and a flat deck on the back.

Police seized this vehicle allegedly involved.

Motorists who may have dashcam footage or saw either the vehicle or a person walking on the road near rapid numbers 6700-6900 are urged to contact police if they have not already done so.

This area of interest to police is about 4km south of the Waimamaku township.

Anyone with information can call 105 or online by clicking “Update Report” after going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference “Operation Number” or file number 240801/3234.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.















