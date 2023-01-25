A historic changing of the guard in Wellington today, the longest temp accommodation stays for Kiwi kids revealed and why Unis are booking up plane seats in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A historic changing of the guard in Wellington today, the longest temp accommodation stays for Kiwi kids revealed and why Unis are booking up plane seats in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The driver of a car which crashed near Waikouaiti, killing a mum of five, had been seen overtaking on double yellow lines into the path of an oncoming truck, police say.

Police this afternoon said the driver was seen passing on double yellow lines into the path of an oncoming truck while travelling north on State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waikouaiti about 11.10pm on Monday.

Police this afternoon called for the truck driver to come forward.

‘’We’d also like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed this vehicle and the manner of its driving around this time, and has information or dashcam footage to share.’’

The car was a white 2002 Honda Accord.

Crash victim Kat Broad, the passenger in thesingle-vehicle crash, will be remembered as a “beautiful firecracker”, family say.

The 29-year-old driver, who cannot be named because of a court-imposed suppression order, remains in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Dunedin District Court heard yesterday that charges were “likely”.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Broad’s family to pay for funeral costs and living expenses for her children.

“We lost our mother yesterday due to a tragic accident and need support as she’s left 5 children and an unborn grandchild behind,” her daughter Tara wrote.

“Kat was a beautiful firecracker and she will be missed very much we are devastated and need your help.”

Tributes to the victim had also poured in on Facebook since the news of Ms Broad’s death had spread.

Ness Clark fondly recalled their days at Taieri College.

“I hope you have passed to a beautiful place where loved ones and happiness awaits,” she wrote online.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash and a blood sample had been taken from the driver.

The man had been placed under arrest on unrelated matters and consented to a remand in custody until next week.

Judge David Robinson imposed interim name suppression to run until that appearance.

Defence counsel Andrew Dawson told the court yesterday his client was “conscious but in a great deal of pain”.