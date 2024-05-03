Waikohu's Karyn Matiaha prepares to receive the ball under pressure from Horouta players in Gisborne premier netball action on the Victoria Domain courts. Waikohu face defending champions Whāngārā Old Girls tomorrow.

Waikohu's Karyn Matiaha prepares to receive the ball under pressure from Horouta players in Gisborne premier netball action on the Victoria Domain courts. Waikohu face defending champions Whāngārā Old Girls tomorrow.





The Victoria Domain netball courts will get a full workout tomorrow as play resumes for all grades.

Two of the premier games are set to be close while defending champions Whāngārā Old Girls (1) will be hungry to bring Claydens Waikohu Prem’s’ unbeaten run to an end.

The seniors have their last games of Round 1 while the school teams play their first games in the Pak’nSave competition after two weeks of grading and school holidays.

The first of the premier games pits TR Builds Horouta Koura against Turanga FM YMP (1 at 10am.

These teams are on the same points and have been playing some good netball, so it could be a close, competitive game.

Both teams suffered losses from Round 1 leaders Waikohu although YMP’s was by a much smaller margin.

Players won’t be thinking of those respective results. Their focus will be on continuing to develop their combinations and flow in attack and defence at this early stage of the season.

Get that right and success will come.

Character Roofing YMP face Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A at 11am.

These two are at the bottom of the grade on the same points and are searching for a first win of the season.

Both have produced good passages of play but have been guilty of not working together for the whole game.

Expect this one to be tight before they contest the Challenge Round games the following weekend.

Defending champions Whāngārā Old Girls (1) are in action against Waikohu at 12pm.

Unbeaten Waikohu have been playing some quality all-round netball anchored by a strong understanding throughout the court.

Whāngārā have had mixed results as they work hard on new combinations.

They will need to fire for the full game if they are to stop a Waikohu team giving powerful early signals of their title potential.

The courts will be buzzing with senior, secondary school, Intermediate and years 5 and 6 players.

Play starts at 9am and goes through to 3pm.

For Gisborne Netball Centre, Whāngārā Old Girls and many other senior players, thoughts will be with the whānau of Heni “Bumps” Waikawa, who passed away last week.

The centre gave a lovely tribute to Bumps on its Facebook page.

Bumps joined the GNC staff this year and were “heart-broken as she left an impression on us so quickly with her bubbly personality”, the post read.

“Many of our netball community knew Bumps from her years of commitment to our sport and our centre. Bumps was known as a great umpire in her day.

“She first achieved her centre theory in 1990, centre badge in 1993, and had a stellar season in 1994, achieving her Regional Practical (now known as zone) and earning herself the accolade of Most Improved Senior Umpire in 1994.

“Bumps was also part of our Poverty Bay Netball Association committee from 1995 to 1999 before it changed to Gisborne Netball Centre and the current board structure.

“She also was our Year 8 rep team manager in 2016. And most recently, staunch supporter of her children and moko when playing, and daughters Shay and Chiarn in their umpiring journey.”

The centre sent their “love and thoughts to the Waikawa whānau”.