Waikeria prison riot: Second accused pleads guilty

A second Waikeria prison inmate has admitted his part in New Zealand’s largest-ever prison riot that caused more than $50 million worth of damage.

Parata Taite admitted charges of riotously destroying property; intentionally damaging property by fire knowing that danger to life was likely to ensue; and “assaulting various individuals using various objects as weapons” when he appeared in the High Court at Hamilton this week.

In October, Matangairau Cuff, named as one of the key instigators, was the first to plead guilty to several charges. He will be sentenced next year.

Court documents show a dispute over razor blades led to 17 prisoners setting fire to wooden structures, throwing cups of urine at Corrections staff, and threatening to assault them between December 29, 2020, and January 3, 2021.

While Taite’s role in the riots will be revealed at his sentencing, an agreed summary of facts state on the morning of December 29 when there was an incident in the exercise yard after disposable razors would not be handed over to Corrections staff.

A principal corrections officer advised a prisoner they would all be returned to their cells early if the razors were not surrendered, the group said that they were not going anywhere and were ready to fight.

Eventually, one razor was handed in and the situation was de-escalated, with the prisoners allowed to continue to stay outside until 2pm as was routine.

However, at midday, another co-defendant contacted news media and announced their collective effort to riot against prison conditions.

Subsequently, the nine defendants in the exercise yard, including Cuff, set fire to wooden structures and seats, covered security cameras with toilet paper, prevented Corrections staff from extinguishing the fires, threw cups of urine at them, and threatened to assault them if they attempted to enter.

A second phone call was made to the same news media outlet at 2.19pm, stating that they intended to “go to war”.

After that call, a prisoner escaped the yard by climbing on to the roof.

Nine others followed and prisoners housed in the upper levels were freed by defendants using an iron bar to smash through cell windows.

Twelve were freed and eight of those chose to join the riot, while the remaining prisoners were evacuated.

Over the next three days, from December 30 to January 1, the defendants continued to riot across the rooftops, lighting fires, vandalising structures, and throwing items at corrections staff.

At 7pm on January 2, teams of Corrections staff entered the prison.

Fires erupted behind the barricade at the prison chapel, forcing further evacuations as fire swept through.

The riots caused “near complete destruction” of the prison.

The rioters eventually gave up on January 6.

Taite was convicted by Justice Graham Lang and remanded in custody for sentencing in February.