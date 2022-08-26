The judge described Theresa Olding's offending as "blatant" and wonders what would have happened had she not been caught. Photo / 123rf

Offending by a woman who forged a doctor's prescription for sleeping pills was picked up by an eagle-eyed pharmacist who knew something was amiss.

And if Theresa Olding hadn't gone back to the Cambridge Countdown pharmacy to get a second script filled, it's likely she may have gotten away with her fraud.

The 46-year-old appeared in the Hamilton District Court for sentencing today on two charges of forgery, for offending Judge Kim Saunders described as "blatant" and "very serious".

Olding forged a Cambridge doctor's medical prescription for zopiclone on two separate occasions; June 12 and again on July 3.

However, during the July attempt, the supermarket's pharmacist became suspicious and revealed Olding's fraud which led to her arrest.

Olding's counsel Jemani Sherson said she was unwell at the time and in a "bad place".

"She wishes that she could turn the clock back," she said.

Olding had upped her medication to two and a half pills each night due to her mental health struggles but since her offending she'd taken active steps with her GP to ensure she was on a more responsible dose.

The Waikato mother of two was also engaging in counselling, Sherson said.

Judge Saunders noted Olding had been on the medication for about 15 years but was slightly concerned she remained on it.

"What concerns me is you are still on the medication and who is to say that you will not feel driven to repeat this offending should the need arise.

"Matters I look at include what document did you forge - a doctor's medical prescription and you did try to repeat your offending.

"I wonder if for the eyes of the pharmacist when you would have stopped?"

Judge Saunders added that Olding's offending was serious and that she could have considered a prison sentence "because it could not have been more blatant".

"I won't do that and the reason I won't do that is I accept that there may be an explanation but no justification for your offending."

Olding was convicted and sentenced to 12 months' supervision.