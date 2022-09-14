State Highway 3 near Te Awamutu has been closed after a serious crash just 30km from this morning's fatal involving an ambulance.
A person died and two St John staff were injured in the head-on crash between a car and an ambulance on State Highway 1 near Cambridge, Waikato, this morning.
Now SH3 is closed after two vehicles crashed about 12.30pm between Te Kawa and Te Mawhai Rds.
NZTA said motorists travelling north need to turn left onto Te Kawa Rd, right on Pokuru Rd, continue onto Puniu Rd, left on Bank St and then right onto Vaile St to rejoin SH3 in Te Awamutu. Motorists travelling south are advised to follow this detour in reverse.
The earlier Cambridge crash left debris strewn across SH1 when a car and an ambulance collided. The fronts of both vehicles were completely smashed in by the impact of the crash. The bumper of the ambulance landed about 100m away.
The driver of the car died at the scene, while the driver of the ambulance suffered critical injuries and was taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter.
Another ambulance officer who was in the ambulance was also injured in this morning's crash near Cambridge, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said. They too have been taken to Waikato Hospital.
"St John was alerted at 3.45am to a fatal motor vehicle incident involving one of our vehicles in Cambridge, Waikato, where tragically the driver of the other vehicle lost their life at the scene," Dan Ohs, deputy chief executive ambulance operations said.
"Our focus right now is to support our people and our thoughts are with them, their wider family, and friends at this difficult time.
"We are also supporting Police with their ongoing investigations into the crash."
No patients were in the ambulance at the time.
Police said the road is expected to be closed "for some time" and motorists will need to follow a detour.
The detour has affected students sitting exams at St Peter's School.
Earlier, the school told students not to panic and they could sit their exams in the afternoon instead.
The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway is closed between Karapiro and Cambridge and motorists are being told to follow directions of emergency services at the scene and to allow extra time.
People heading north are told to turn left onto Maungatautari Rd, straight through to Browning St, right onto Shakespeare St, left onto Achilles St, right onto Albert St, left onto Queen St, then right onto Victoria St before rejoining SH1.
Southbound traffic is advised to use the same route in reverse.
The main road out of Cambridge heading south is closed to traffic.
The road is also closed at the intersection roundabout of Shakespeare and the Explorer Highway. Traffic is being diverted accordingly.
About 10km of the highway is closed and by 8am, traffic was a standstill from the intersection of French Pass Rd and Lovells Rd.
French Pass is a back road from Cambridge that connects through to Karapiro Rd. The distance between the two roads is 13km.
Traffic was free-flowing fairly quickly after the initial congestion.