One person is dead and another has been critically injured following a collision between a car and an ambulance in Cambridge. Video / Caitlan Johnston

State Highway 3 near Te Awamutu has been closed after a serious crash just 30km from this morning's fatal involving an ambulance.

A person died and two St John staff were injured in the head-on crash between a car and an ambulance on State Highway 1 near Cambridge, Waikato, this morning.

Now SH3 is closed after two vehicles crashed about 12.30pm between Te Kawa and Te Mawhai Rds.

NZTA said motorists travelling north need to turn left onto Te Kawa Rd, right on Pokuru Rd, continue onto Puniu Rd, left on Bank St and then right onto Vaile St to rejoin SH3 in Te Awamutu. Motorists travelling south are advised to follow this detour in reverse.

The earlier Cambridge crash left debris strewn across SH1 when a car and an ambulance collided. The fronts of both vehicles were completely smashed in by the impact of the crash. The bumper of the ambulance landed about 100m away.

The driver of the car died at the scene, while the driver of the ambulance suffered critical injuries and was taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter.

SH3 OTOROHANGA - 1:20PM

Due to a serious crash, #SH3 is CLOSED between Te Kawa Rd and Te Mawhai Rd, north of Otorohanga. Avoid the area if possible or allow extra time for a detour via Te Kawa, Pokuru and Te Awamutu : https://t.co/OdIjXn2rIL. ^LB pic.twitter.com/m8x6OEk75M — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 14, 2022

Another ambulance officer who was in the ambulance was also injured in this morning's crash near Cambridge, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said. They too have been taken to Waikato Hospital.

"St John was alerted at 3.45am to a fatal motor vehicle incident involving one of our vehicles in Cambridge, Waikato, where tragically the driver of the other vehicle lost their life at the scene," Dan Ohs, deputy chief executive ambulance operations said.

The crash between a car and an ambulance on State Highway 1 near Cambridge killed the Audi driver and two St John staff were injured. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

"Our focus right now is to support our people and our thoughts are with them, their wider family, and friends at this difficult time.

"We are also supporting Police with their ongoing investigations into the crash."

No patients were in the ambulance at the time.

Police said the road is expected to be closed "for some time" and motorists will need to follow a detour.

The detour has affected students sitting exams at St Peter's School.

Earlier, the school told students not to panic and they could sit their exams in the afternoon instead.

SH1 KARAPIRO - 7:25AM UPDATE

Due to a serious crash near Hickey Rd, #SH1 remians closed between Cambridge and Karapiro. Please follow the detour and expect delays. Detour info here: https://t.co/WcGmKmy7Jn. ^MF pic.twitter.com/dtwA1linwS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 13, 2022

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway is closed between Karapiro and Cambridge and motorists are being told to follow directions of emergency services at the scene and to allow extra time.

Traffic in and around Cambridge is being diverted this morning after a fatal crash in the early hours of today. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

People heading north are told to turn left onto Maungatautari Rd, straight through to Browning St, right onto Shakespeare St, left onto Achilles St, right onto Albert St, left onto Queen St, then right onto Victoria St before rejoining SH1.

Southbound traffic is advised to use the same route in reverse.

The main road out of Cambridge heading south is closed to traffic.

12 trucks travelling south are queued up at the Karapiro Rd cordon waiting for the road to be reopened. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

The road is also closed at the intersection roundabout of Shakespeare and the Explorer Highway. Traffic is being diverted accordingly.

About 10km of the highway is closed and by 8am, traffic was a standstill from the intersection of French Pass Rd and Lovells Rd.

French Pass is a back road from Cambridge that connects through to Karapiro Rd. The distance between the two roads is 13km.

Traffic was free-flowing fairly quickly after the initial congestion.