Lights, camera, action: Spotlight on Waikato screen industry

It’s been 12 months since Waikato Screen became fully funded and operational after two years of efforts to raise awareness among councils and stakeholders.

Tracy Hampton, film office manager and one of three company directors behind the not-for-profit organisation, has been instrumental in getting multiple funders on board.

It’s about driving Waikato’s screen sector growth through “strategic initiatives, partnerships, and economic development”.

In her reporting period August 2023 to January 2024, Hampton recently told stakeholders a fully funded film office had now been established attracting international productions, nurturing local talent and enhancing production efficiency.

Notably, the Netflix production Beyond Goodbye was filmed in Raglan; the Waikato hosted a crew of 130 that resided both in Hamilton and Raglan.

She estimated the local economy benefitted to the tune of $324,500.

About 90 locals were employed, including extras, production assistants, beach drivers and security.

It all comes with challenges and risks, limited economic data access, long-term funding uncertainty, regulatory hurdles, competition from other regions, talent retention and development, environmental sustainability concerns and uncertainty in international markets, she said.

“Despite funding challenges with councils’ current Long-Term Plans, Waikato Screen remains committed to fostering industry growth through initiatives with our new showreel released and our website launched this month,” Hampton said.

“The widespread support from regional and district councils reflects the recognition of the screen sector’s significant contribution to the New Zealand economy, amounting to $3.5 billion; this backing also underscores the potential for increased employment opportunities, cultural enrichment, and direct income for local businesses through film projects in the Waikato Region.

“Councils acknowledged the broad community benefits and substantial return on investment, particularly evidenced by successful productions like the Irish co-production filmed in Te Aroha and the TV series The Gone which injected $1 million into the local economy during the filming of its first series, with a second series currently in progress.”

Waikato Screen director Tracy Hampton, left, at a question-and-answer industry event with writer-director Hayden Butler, held at the Lido Cinema in Hamilton.

Since formalising as New Zealand’s eleventh Regional Film Office (RFONZ), Waikato Screen had engaged with councils to highlight the positive impacts of the screen sector, establish an industry crew directory, and participate in national industry events, she said.

“Collaborations with the New Zealand Film Commission have also been fruitful, especially as Auckland studios reach capacity, providing opportunities for the Waikato region to showcase its stunning film locations, supported by Hamilton City’s infrastructure.”

Hampton said she had an extensive film and TV career, having been a casting director, and a long career as a commercial producer, she has specialised for seven years in economic development for the screen sector.

“Now focusing on increasing filming in the Waikato region by fostering the growth of the local film industry, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem that generates employment opportunities for our local industry professionals.

“This includes upskilling and networking for our industry professionals, hosting workshops and on-the-job training for our youth; we aim to showcase the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Waikato region to a global audience through film and television productions.

“We anticipate a significant growth of the injection of funds into the local economy; this includes expenditure on goods and services from local businesses, as well as potential long-term investments in infrastructure and facilities to support the film industry.”

Behind the scenes of a feature film with local producer Matt Hicks, right, talent development co-ordinator at Waikato Screen.

That involved the input of several others, she said.

“From the outset, the key driver is one of our company directors, Erin Griffiths, who manages the attraction and facilitation.

“Then we have the talent and sector development department, on the ground is Matt Hicks, a Cambridge filmmaker who is working across workshops, training and career pathways, while building our crew connections, and also in this department is Jack Barry, our third co-director.

“We have a board of advisors, including the Hauraki mayor Toby Adams, who has been a strong advocate from the beginning; the organisation collaborates closely with regional and district councils, including the Waikato Regional Council and Community Grants, such as Wel Energy Trust.”

They also work alongside industry guilds including the New Zealand Film Commission and Women in Film and Television (WIFT).

“There will be more community collaborations as we build up a film service provider directory.”

So how does it operate essentially?

“Waikato Screen operates as a portal for filmmakers, providing comprehensive support throughout every stage of production; from film locations to crew recruitment and logistical assistance, the organisation advises on necessary processes and facilitates collaborations between productions and local resources.

“By navigating council permits, fostering partnerships with service providers, and engaging with communities, Waikato Screen ensures that every aspect of a production is supported,” Hampton said.

Its impact was quantified through “tangible” outcomes such as economic contributions, employment opportunities, and cultural enrichment.

Hampton referenced a recent Raglan-shot Japanese Netflix film, which directly contributed to the local economy.

“Furthermore, a major international film recently finished shooting in part in our region, generating significant economic activity.”

Data collected from production was reported to stakeholders to showcase the benefits delivered.

“For instance, following a cyclone, a major international production filmed in the Coromandel resulting in hundreds of production crew staying locally and boosting businesses.

“There were respectful cultural exchanges with traditional carvers sharing their craft; this timely support was greatly appreciated, ongoing engagement with national and international productions highlights the region’s appeal as a filming destination.”

The Waikato region boasted stunning landscapes, diverse locations, and supportive local communities, making it an ideal destination for film productions, she said.

“With infrastructure support from cities like Hamilton and iconic attractions like Hobbiton, Waikato offers a wide range of settings for filmmakers to explore and showcase on-screen.”

And there is still plenty of demand, she said.

“Our cinemas have moved to our lounges, with multiple platforms such as Netflix, Disney, and Prime; they are all in demand for new content.”

“As the film industry evolves, Waikato Screen remains up to date with changing market dynamics, including the government incentives in a competitive market; by staying abreast of industry trends, engaging with national and international productions, and leveraging its unique offerings, the organisation continues to position Waikato as a competitive player in the global film market.

“Our locations are often replicating other places in the world.”

Waikato’s position as a thriving force in the film industry relied on its ability to showcase unique assets, support local talent, and attract filmmakers.

“Our proximity to Auckland studios, now at capacity, positions Waikato as an appealing filming destination bolstered by Hamilton City’s infrastructure.

“We are pleased about our up-and-coming workshops aimed at skill development and youth training; the Waikato Screen team are excited to grow the screen sector, ensuring positive outcomes for our industry.”

Looking ahead, Waikato Screen had just launched a new website and continued engaging with industry guilds, assisting incoming production queries, and collaborating with councils and communities to ensure responsible and culturally sensitive filmmaking practices, she said.

“The organisation remains committed to nurturing local talent, maximising economic benefits, and facilitating production support within the region.”



