Photo/ Warren Buckland

Waikato motorists may need to plan for detours and delays this summer as Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency changes its approach to road repairs and improvements.

Waka Kotahi says it is hoping to get a headstart on the 750 lane-kilometres of road renewals planned this summer.

Due to its long to-do list, contractors had spent a lot of time planning out the best way to undertake work across the region, to maximise productivity while minimising disruption, Waka Kotahi said.

Liam Ryan, Waikato Journey Manager, said this meant a change in approach compared to previous years.

“We’ve got some tight spots on the network where we can’t have machinery working alongside moving vehicles, as it will be unsafe. We’ve got other areas where there are multiple worksites close together. In these instances, we may have to, or will choose to, close the road,” he said.

“Closing the road has safety and quality benefits for crews, and provides surety to road users around how long it will take to get to their destination via a detour route.

“Unfortunately, due to the time of year, we often have roadworks sites on alternative routes, and road users need to plan for this.”

Waka Kotahi said it encouraged those who were travelling long distances to pack food and drink in case travel took longer than expected and to take regular breaks during their journey.

For updated road information, motorists can visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner at journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

Upcoming road works through November in the Waikato include

● SH25: Recovery works are under way at a number of sites, with temporary traffic management such as lane closures and stop/go along with reduced speed limits in place where required. More information.

● SH25 Thames: Road resurfacing starts on Sunday, November 12 on SH25, outside of the Goldfields shopping centre and at a second site near the intersection with Grey Street. The work will only take place at night through to completion on the morning of Friday, November 17. During this time stop/go traffic management will be in place, and from time to time side roads will be closed to help finish the work as quickly as possible.

● SH25A Kōpū-Hikuai: A section of road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge or SH25 via Coromandel Town. Work to construct a bridge over the slip area is underway, and the bridge is expected to be open by March next year. Additional works are taking place across SH25A while the road is closed. More information.

● SH26 Morrinsville: Work to repair the road between the Thames Street intersection and the Allen Street intersection will commence from Sunday, December 3 until 6am on Friday, December 8. The repair work will require a full closure of the road day and night. Detours are available. Access arrangements for residents and businesses will be maintained, as will access for Emergency Services.

● SH26 Puriri: Work to repair the road pavement continues at a site south of Kōpū, near Puriri. The work is expected to be completed within two weeks and will be undertaken using stop/go traffic management.

Central Waikato

● SH5 Mamaku: Road rebuilding continues along a 560m section within the Mamaku Range. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 6am and 6pm each day, Monday to Friday. Work is expected to be complete by early December.

● SH1 Lichfield: The northbound slow lane near Puriri Road is closed until further notice, while investigations take place into repair options.

● SH1 Ātiamuri: Temporary steel barriers have been installed nearby from Ātiamuri village to Ohakuri Road and a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h applies ahead of construction starting on safety barrier installation. More information.

● SH1 Tuahu: Road rehabilitation starts Monday, November 13, and is expected to take 3 weeks to complete. During this time there are intermittent daytime road closures, alternating with stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits. When the road is closed light vehicles and buses can detour via Tirohanga Road, Forest Road and Oruanui Road. Heavy vehicles need to detour via SH30 and SH5. All vehicles can use SH32 as an alternative route south. More information.

● SH1 Maroa Road: Daytime stop/go traffic management is in place on weekdays along with a temporary speed restriction, while finishing works and final surfacing are completed by Christmas.

● SH5 Wairakei: Road rehabilitation starts on Monday, November 20, and is expected to be complete by mid-December. Stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits will be in place. Delays are to be expected.

● SH1 Waitahanui: Asphalt resurfacing takes place from Monday, November 13, taking one week to complete. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place between 6am and 6pm each day.

● SH1 Hatepe: Road rebuilding re-starts late November north of Hatepe. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday. Work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

● SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place.

● SH5 Iwitahi (Napier/Taupo Road): Road rehabilitation continues and is expected to be complete by early December. Stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits will be in place at all active worksites. Delays are to be expected.

West Waikato

● SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section: Safety improvements and remedial works require the closure of a single lane in each direction with a 50km/h temporary speed limit, until completion. Major southbound surfacing works in November and December will need a block of night closures and detours for about five weeks. The closures will take place from Sunday to Thursday each week, running from Wednesday, November 15 to Thursday, December 14, from 7pm to 5am each night. The detour is via SH1B Gordonton Road. Light traffic can turn off at Lake Road to rejoin SH1 at the Northern Interchange. Heavy vehicles must use SH1B, including the local road detour at Telephone Road, and connect to SH1 again at Cambridge or via SH26 into Hillcrest. More information.

● SH1 Tamahere: Road resurfacing takes place at night from Sunday, November 12, for four nights. During this time there will be two nights of southbound closures with all traffic detoured via the off and on ramps, then 2 nights of northbound lane closures including the off and on ramps. During the northbound work detours will be in place for traffic wanting to use the Tamahere Interchange, please follow all signage and instructions from crew members.

● SH1 Karāpiro (Keeley’s Reserve): The bulk of the work has wrapped up on the turnaround bay at Keeley’s Reserve in Karāpiro. The reserve has reopened to the public and the turnaround bay can be used. Due to a nationwide shortage, the streetlighting system is yet to be installed and this will be completed just prior to Christmas or early next year. More information.

● SH3 Ōhaupō: The Waipā District Council led Ōhaupō Village pedestrian safety improvements are underway and are expected to take six months to complete. During this time lane shifts and stop/go traffic management will be in place, along with temporary speed limits.

● SH3 Waitomo: Road rebuilding starts Monday, November 13 at a site near the Big Apple, north of the SH37 Waitomo Caves roundabout (SH37). Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 6am and 8pm for the next two weeks, following which it will switch to 24-hour stop/go. A temporary speed limit will be in place, work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

● SH39 Pirongia – Ōtorohanga: Road resealing is taking place between Pirongia and Ōtorohanga, with stop/go traffic management between 6am and 8pm each weekday. This work is weather-dependent. Minor delays are expected when sealing is taking place.

● SH30 Te Kūiti: Due to a slip, a priority give-way is in place near Mangaokewa Road, motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

● SH30 Benneydale: Road resealing is taking place in the Benneydale area, with stop/go traffic management between 6am and 8pm each weekday. This work is weather-dependent. Minor delays are expected when sealing is taking place.

North Waikato

● SH1 Waikato Expressway – Rangiriri section: Remedial works requiring various interchange ramp closures continue until late November. SH1 traffic is being managed through the site with a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h. Current work in the southbound lanes means both the Te Kauwhata and Rangiriri southbound off-ramps are closed until the end of next week. The detour is via the Ohinewai Interchange and return north to Rangiriri/Te Kauwhata.

● SH2 Mangatāwhiri: Vegetation control takes place between Sunday, November 12 and Tuesday, November 14. On November 12, the SH1 southbound link to SH2 eastbound will be closed, follow SH1 south to the Mercer off-ramp, then turn around and head northbound to use the northbound SH1 link to SH2 eastbound. Stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limit will be in place on other nights.

● SH2 Maramarua: Chipsealing takes place from Sunday, November 19 until early December. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place between 9pm and 5am at each worksite. More information.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



