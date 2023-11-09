The closure on SH1 at Tamahere is to complete some final surfacing, signage, line-marking and barrier removal which couldn't be done last month. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The closure on SH1 at Tamahere is to complete some final surfacing, signage, line-marking and barrier removal which couldn't be done last month. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The Tamahere Interchange on SH1 will close overnight from Sunday, November 12, until Wednesday, November 15.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the closures, each night from 8pm to 5am, were due to road surfacing work.

The work will kick off this Sunday with the southbound lanes between the off-ramp and on-ramp closed.

The northbound lanes between the off-ramp and on-ramp will be closed on Monday, November 13, while the northbound off-ramp and on-ramp itself will be closed overnight on Tuesday, November 14.

During the southbound and northbound lane closures, the detours will be via off-ramps and on-ramps for all vehicles.

During the northbound ramp closures, the detour will be via SH1C Cambridge Road, to SH1C/SH26 Morrinsville Road roundabout to return south, to exit at Tauwhare Road off-ramp to access SH21.

Vehicles can access the northbound on-ramp via Wiremu Tamihana Drive, Devine Road, Birchwood Lane and Alfred Main Drive.

HPMVs, over-dimension and heavy vehicles using SH21 to access SH1 northbound will need to use SH3 and SH1C.

The work is weather-dependent. Hamilton Airport said the work may also affect some of its later flights.

Meanwhile, overnight closures of the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway won’t start until Wednesday, November 15, due to resource constraints.

Waka Kotahi originally planned to start the closures on Sunday, November 12.

The agency said its contractors needed the closures to carry out ongoing remedial and safety works.

The works will see night-time southbound traffic detoured for about five weeks.

The closure will be in place overnight between the Gordonton Rd interchange at Taupiri and the Horotiu SH1/SH1C interchange from 7pm to 5am, Sunday to Thursday, until December 14.

Due to works happening at the same time in Ngāruawāhia township, road users will be unable to use the old highway for detours.

Instead, light traffic from Taupiri interchange (via SH1B Gordonton Rd) can turn off into Lake Rd to rejoin SH1 at the Northern Interchange.

Heavy vehicles (50 tonnes and over) must use SH1B, including the local road detour around Telephone Rd, and connect to SH1 again at Cambridge or via SH26 into Hamilton.

The detours will be signposted. The Lake Rd detour will add about 10 minutes to travel times, while the freight detour will add up to 15 minutes.

For more information on closures visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



