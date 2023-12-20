Floating down the river from Taupō's Control Gates Bridge to Spa Park or Hipapatua is popular but far more dangerous than many people think.

Floating down the river from Taupō's Control Gates Bridge to Spa Park or Hipapatua is popular but far more dangerous than many people think.

A large group of school children, most of whom were allegedly not wearing life jackets, had to be rescued from the Waikato River after attempting a popular but often-dangerous ‘river float’ through Taupō.

The rescue operation happened on December 7, but Police have since confirmed a school group was involved and the matter has been referred to WorkSafe for investigation.

The group of 14 students and adults became trapped in bushes on a bend in the river. Two kayakers from a guided tour also needed help after they capsized while attempting to avoid the stricken group.

Taupō Police, Harbourmaster, St John Hato Hone and staff from AJ Hackett Bungy, which was close to where the incident occurred, all responded to the rescue and Mercury Energy had to shut off the Control Gates at the outlet from Lake Taupō to assist in the rescue.

Three ambulance crews responded at just after 2pm, and confirmed 14 people were in a minor condition and one in a moderate condition. None required hospitalisation.

A spokesman for Coastguard Lake Taupō said many of those patients had hypothermic symptoms.

He said both kayakers were wearing life jackets, but only two of the 14 from the school group were.

The outflow from Lake Taupō was dramatically reduced to assist agencies with helping the kura group off the Waikato River, seen here circled in red.

A spokeswoman for Mercury, which manages the flow of water between Lake Taupō and the Waikato River, said the company also intervened to help with efforts to assist the group.

“Mercury was notified of a group needing to be taken to safety whilst attempting the river float to Otūmuheke.

“Mercury closed the Taupō Control Gates which reduced the flow of the river and meant the group could be recovered safely by the Harbourmaster and police.

“Operations were able to continue as normal following the recovery.”

The incident, which the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald understands occurred during a trip organised by the school, has been referred by Police to Worksafe, who are making initial enquiries.

Mercury and the Harbourmaster were liaising on the removal of another fallen tree in the same section of river where 11 people were rescued last year, with a tree service company due to undertake the work this week.

As well as typical water safety concerns, a river float at Taupō has the added potential danger of Huka Falls.

Even with the impending removal of the tree, a river float was a potentially lethal undertaking, Taupō District Council said in a statement.

“Fresh water is not as buoyant as sea water and the river has unpredictable currents that can catch even strong swimmers unawares.

“If people miss the exits at Ōtumuheke (Spa Park) or Hipapatua, there are only a few places to get off the river before the current will drag floaters over Huka Falls.

“Ensure you look for the signs that show where to get out.”

Water Safety New Zealand has records of 10 drowning deaths on the Waikato River between Lake Taupō and Huka Falls since 2008.

Seven of those were people aged between 15 and 24 years old.

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, which holds the title for Lake Taupō and the Waikato River up to just north of Huka Falls, said they were “extremely concerned” about the dangerous situation the group were in and the potential for tragedy that a seemingly-fun activity could have.

“These near misses occur on the Waikato Awa and Taupō Moana far too often, and the Trust Board has a simple message for all users of Taupō Waters this summer – Kia tūpato, kia ora!

“Kia tūpato means to be careful! Kia ora means to stay alive!”

Coastguard Lake Taupō has echoed the sentiment and urged anyone contemplating any on-water activity this summer to carefully consider the equipment they need to stay safe.

“As we approach the busy summer period, Coastguard reminds all water users, including those enjoying river floats, to be wearing life jackets, carry communication and tell others where they are going and when they will be back.”

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



