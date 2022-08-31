Ram raiders targeted Stirling Sports inside Chartwell Shopping Centre yesterday morning. Photo / Mike Scott

Police are hunting those responsible for two ram raid incidents in Waikato overnight.

Authorities were called to a commercial property on Main St, in Huntly, about 3.18am after reports that a car had rammed into the store.

Police confirmed officers arrived to find that a vehicle had been used to force entry into the building. Those involved then abandoned the car and fled in a second vehicle.

It is not yet known exactly what has been taken from the store.

Just over an hour later, about 4.30am, police responded to reports of another ram raid at a retail shop on Alexandra St in Te Awamutu.

Again, the vehicle used in that ram raid was left behind and those responsible took off in another vehicle.

"Inquiries are now underway in relation to both burglaries," Police said in a statement.

"This will include determining what might have been taken and forensic examinations of the retail premises and vehicles."

Youth arrested after Chartwell Shopping Centre ram raid

The latest incidents come after ram raiders busted through the Chartwell Shopping Centre, in Hamilton in the early hours of yesterday morning.

They destroyed metal door frames and made off with what was said to be large amounts of sports clothes. The incident happened at 1.30am.

Police have since announced this morning that a youth will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They are also facing charges relating to three other smash-and-grab burglaries in Hamilton three weeks ago on August 11.

Police said a second youth had initially been arrested but had since been released without charge at the time, pending further inquiries.