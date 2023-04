A young boy found alone in Frankton, Hamilton. Photo / NZ Police

Police are seeking the public’s help to reunite a young boy with his family after he was found alone in a central Hamilton suburb.

The boy is pictured wearing a blue T-shirt and brown pyjama pants.

A police spokesperson said he was found alone by a member of the public at Dinsdale Village on Killarney Rd in Frankton.

Anyone who might have information that could assist police can call 111 and quote event number P054346715.