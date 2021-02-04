Waikato police operation: Gang member arrested; firearm, drugs, cash seized

The weapon seized by police in west Waikato. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

A gang member has been arrested in western Waikato following a police operation targeting organised crime.

The police carried out a search warrant in Queen St, Ngāruawāhia, and found a .22 rifle, ammunition, $6000 in cash and cannabis packaged for sale.

The 29-year-old is due to appear in Huntly District Court next week charged with a number of drugs and firearms offences.

Western Waikato area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said the police Precision Targeting Team was targeting what he called "high-risk and prolific offenders causing harm within communities" and urged the public to help with information.

Anyone with information about drug offending, unlawfully possessing firearms, suspicious financial activities or the identification and location of proceeds of crime is being urged to contact police by phoning 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.