Waikato police are investigating after two Hamilton service stations were targeted on Sunday morning. Photo / File

Waikato Police are investigating an aggravated robbery and an attempted ram raid on Hamilton service stations targeted by the same group of offenders.

Police were first called to a service station on Avalon Dr around 7.15am today.

“A stolen grey Mazda Demio, registration LWB325, had been used in an attempt to gain entry. The attempt was unsuccessful, and the occupants left the scene in the vehicle,” said a police spokesperson.

The group then reportedly made their way to a service station in Hillcrest and entered the store armed with a steering lock, demanding cigarettes and cash.

Police responded to this aggravated robbery around 7.40am.

A police spokesperson said four offenders arrived at the service station in the same Mazda Demio that was used to try to break into the service station in Avalon Dr.

“Fortunately there were no injuries during the incident, however the staff member involved was understandably shaken,” they said.

Police are now working to locate the vehicle and those involved.

“If you see this vehicle, or have any information about its whereabouts or the occupants involved, please call 111 immediately and quote event number P053465234.”