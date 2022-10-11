The Government defends speed limit spending, the move that could mark the end of North Island skiing, and a date for the coronation of our new King in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Government defends speed limit spending, the move that could mark the end of North Island skiing, and a date for the coronation of our new King in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Waikato police are appealing for information from people who witnessed a crash that killed well-known Ōtorohanga identity Karam Haddad.

The crash occurred on September 14 around 12.30pm on SH3 between Te Kawa and Waikeria Rds and involved a silver Holden Commodore and a truck.

A police spokesperson said they are wanting to hear from people who were travelling south of Te Awamutu on SH3 between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.

They particularly want to speak to witnesses of the crash or anyone who had seen the Holden Commodore prior to the crash.

"Police would be particularly interested in hearing from the drivers of a black or dark-grey vehicle, a blue Subaru, and a white curtainside truck, which were seen driving in the area around the time of the crash," they said.

"If you saw any of these vehicles, the crash, or were travelling in the area at the time, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220914/7009."

At the time, Ōtorohanga locals were shocked to hear of the death of 82-year-old Karam - one half of the well-known Haddad Brothers.

Karam and his brother John have owned a menswear store in Ōtorohanga on the main street since 1965.

Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter earlier told the Herald that the brothers had made a huge impact on not only Ōtorohanga, but the entire country.

"If you're passing through Ōtorohanga, we're known somewhat for Kiwiana, we're known somewhat for the hanging baskets but we're more well known for John and Karam Haddad and the Haddad store," he said.

The brothers were also well-known for their attire – Baxter said they were always seen in their hats, with a collar or tie and a sweater or cardigan underneath a sports coat.

"They're both very much a mirror image of one another."