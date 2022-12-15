Waikato Police arrested and charged four people for supplying methamphetamine, GBL, cannabis and charged two for possessing a firearm. Photo / Supplied

Waikato police have charged four people for supplying drugs including methamphetamine and cannabis, and two of those for possessing a firearm.

Detective Sergeant Ben Norman said police had been receiving tip-offs from the public, resulting in a series of searches in Te Aroha today.

Police had been investigating the supply of methamphetamine, GBL, or fantasy, and cannabis in the township.

“These drugs cause considerable harm in our communities and lead to serious addiction,” Norman said.

He said the combination of drugs and firearms was a potentially lethal recipe for harm.

“The information provided shows our communities will not tolerate illegal activity.”

“We thank the community for being our eyes and ears and encourage you to keep reporting information to Police.”

Norman asked anyone with information on illegal activity to contact 105, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone affected by drug addiction can get help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free txt 8681.