Three men charged after an attack on a meter reader in Kihikihi have yet to enter pleas. Photo / NZ Herald

Three people charged after a meter reader was allegedly attacked and had his car stolen and set on fire in Waikato have appeared in court.

Adam Battensby, 33, Trident Brewer, 50, and Jason Wharekura, 36, are all facing charges in relation to the assault on January 5.

Battensby is charged with reckless disregard for the safety of others and wounding. All three men are jointly charged with a dishonesty offence, and taking a vehicle and setting fire to it.

In the Te Awanutu District Court this morning, Battensby’s lawyer Mike Curran requested a new court date as he was still awaiting disclosure, and a plea was not entered.

Judge Glen Marshall remanded Battensby in custody until his next appearance on April 18.

Brewer and Wharekura appeared before a registrar in Hamilton District Court this morning and were also given new dates to reappear.

Brewer is expected to next appear in the Te Kuiti District Court on Thursday and Wharekura is expected to appear in the Te Awamutu District Court on April 18.

Emergency services were called to Oliver St, Kihikihi, on January 5 where they found a meter reader in a critical condition with head injuries.

Last month, when the three men were charged, Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson said that the meter reader was still taking “steps to recovery” after the attack.

Police earlier said his red Daihatsu Terrios, was stolen from Oliver St and found on fire about 16km away near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

