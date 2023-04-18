Three men have appeared in court on charges relating to an assault on a meter reader in Waikato. Photo / Alex Cairns

Three men have appeared in court on charges relating to an assault on a meter reader in Waikato. Photo / Alex Cairns

Two of three men charged after a meter reader was allegedly attacked, and had his car stolen and set on fire in Waikato have pleaded not guilty.

Adam Battensby, 33, Trident Brewer, 36, and Jason Wharekura, 50, are all facing charges in relation to the alleged assault on January 5.

All three men are jointly charged with a dishonesty offence, and taking a vehicle and setting fire to it. However, Battensby is facing additional charges of reckless disregard for the safety of others and wounding.

Wharekura appeared in the Te Awamutu District Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to his charges.

His lawyer Kerry Hadaway requested that his next appearance be scheduled in line with Brewer’s.

Judge Brett Crowley granted this request and scheduled a case review for Wharekura on June 13 in Hamilton.

Wharekura was already on bail under a 24 hour curfew and Crowley ordered that these conditions remained.

Brewer, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier court appearance, will also appear in Hamilton for a case review on June 13.

Battensby appeared, by video link, in the Te Awamutu District Court on Tuesday as well.

His lawyer, Mike Curran, who was not present with another lawyer speaking on his behalf, requested more time to review and discuss the disclosure before entering a plea.

Battensby is expected to next appear in the Te Awamutu District Court on May 2.

Emergency services were called to Oliver St, Kihikihi, on January 5 where they found a meter reader in critical condition with head injuries.

Last month, when the three men were charged, Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson said that the meter reader was still taking “steps to recovery” after the attack.

Police earlier said his red Daihatsu Terrios was stolen from Oliver St and found on fire about 16km away near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

The vehicle was owned by Wel Instruments and Electrical Limited.



