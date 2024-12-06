* Group of men with balaclavas and firearms responsible for five violent home invasions
* The group hit Waikato homes over October and November and stole one family’s Christmas presents
* An elderly woman and young child were injured with barrel of gun in separate break-ins.
Police are investigating five violent aggravated burglaries in the Waikato West area including two where a young child and an elderly woman were injured with the barrel of a gun.
The small group of men with firearms and wearing balaclavas entered homes in the area over October and November and even stole Christmas presents from one family.