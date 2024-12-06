Advertisement
Waikato home invasions: Men with firearms assault child and elderly woman and steal family’s Christmas presents

Kirsty Wynn
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
* Group of men with balaclavas and firearms responsible for five violent home invasions

* The group hit Waikato homes over October and November and stole one family’s Christmas presents

* An elderly woman and young child were injured with barrel of gun in separate break-ins.

Police are investigating five violent aggravated burglaries in the Waikato West area including two where a young child and an elderly woman were injured with the barrel of a gun.

The small group of men with firearms and wearing balaclavas entered homes in the area over October and November and even stole Christmas presents from one family.

Acting Detective Sergeant Brodie McQuilkin described the acts as “cowardly and violent” and was seeking CCTV footage from people in the community.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about this group of alleged offenders, or anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in the Huntly region over the last month,” he said.

“Additionally, anyone who has CCTV footage of a group of males acting suspiciously, particularly any wearing balaclavas, is asked to contact Police.”

McQuilkin said an elderly woman and a young child had been injured and valuables had been taken from each house.

“Two people, a young child and an elderly woman, sustained injuries after being struck with the barrel of a firearm in two separate burglaries.

“The alleged offenders took a number of items from each property, including one family’s Christmas presents.”

Anyone with information can go here online or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241104/1802.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

