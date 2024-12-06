Acting Detective Sergeant Brodie McQuilkin described the acts as “cowardly and violent” and was seeking CCTV footage from people in the community.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about this group of alleged offenders, or anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in the Huntly region over the last month,” he said.

“Additionally, anyone who has CCTV footage of a group of males acting suspiciously, particularly any wearing balaclavas, is asked to contact Police.”

McQuilkin said an elderly woman and a young child had been injured and valuables had been taken from each house.

“Two people, a young child and an elderly woman, sustained injuries after being struck with the barrel of a firearm in two separate burglaries.

“The alleged offenders took a number of items from each property, including one family’s Christmas presents.”

Anyone with information can go online or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241104/1802.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.