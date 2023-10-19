Take care around roadworks this long weekend.

Hitting the highways this long weekend? With increased traffic on the roads be sure to take care while driving. Here’s your guide to where the roadworks and areas where traffic and travel are affected this Labour Weekend.

SH1 Taupiri to Horotiu

Area Warning

Pavement repairs

Waka Kotahi says due to remedial and safety works SH1 through the Taupiri to Horotiu area is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 50km/h speed limit. Motorists should allow extra time during peak travel times and public holiday long weekends.

During overnight closures: detour via Ngaruawahia on the old highway between Horotiu and Taupiri interchanges. HPMVs must use SH1B and overweight vehicles need to use SH2/27, under an existing overweight permit.

SH1 Atiamuri to Ohakuri

Area Warning

Road construction

Signs with temporary speed restrictions - works behind barriers.

SH5 Waimangu

Road hazard

Washout

Waka Kotahi says due to a slip partially blocking a section of SH5 south of Tumunui, stop/go traffic management is in place. Motorists should allow extra time and drive with care.

SH1 Rangiriri to Te Kauwhata

Road work

Resurfacing

Due to resurfacing activities traffic is being managed through the SH1 Rangiriri-Te Kauwhata work site with a single lane in each direction and a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h. Motorists should allow extra time, especially during peak travel periods. The northbound lanes and Te Kauwhata off-ramp are closed 24/7, however from today all lanes will reopen over Labour Weekend (Fri-Mon, Oct 20-23). Motorists are advised to plan ahead.

While the Te Kauwhata northbound off-ramp is closed, use Rangiriri off-ramp to go to Te Kauwhata, Rodda Rd, Rangiriri and Glen Murray Bridge.

SH31 Oparau

Road work

Due to potential slip hazards on SH31 near Oparau, traffic management will be in place until further notice.

SH31 Kawhia

Road work

Due to potential slip hazards on SH31 near Braine Road, a priority give way will be in place until further notice

SH30 Te Kuiti

Road work

Due to a slip, priority give-way is in place on SH30 near Mangaokewa Road. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

SH1 Maroa

Area warning

Pavement repairs

Maroa Safety improvements - Stop/go with speed restriction - Expect delays - drive with care.

SH41 Kuratau to Tokaanu

Area warning

Due to a prior slip, there is traffic light traffic management with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place north of Waihi Rd. Expect delays through this area and take extra care.

SH1 Oruanui

Road construction

Under stop/go with temporary speed restrictions - expect delays - drive with care.

SH5 Tirau to Rotorua

Road work

Road construction - Stop/go with speed restrictions - expect delays and drive with care.

SH1 Wairakei

Scheduled road work

Road construction - under stop/go with temporary speed limits - expect delays - drive with care.

SH1B Telephone Rd/Holland Rd intersection

Road closure

Waka Kotahi says for safety reasons, SH1B (Telephone Rd) remains closed between Holland Rd and Puketaha Rd while the long-term future of this intersection is decided. Allow extra time for the short detour.

Southbound traffic turn left on to Seddon Rd, right on to Waverley Rd, right on to Holland Rd, left on to SH1B. Reverse for northbound traffic.

SH25A Kopu to Hikuai

Road Closed

Due to full road collapse at a large washout location, SH25A between Kopu and Hikuai is closed until further notice. Plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Subject to current road conditions: Use SH25 via Coromandel, or use SH2 via Karangahake Gorge, or consider SH29 via Kaimai Ranges.

Kuaotunu River Bridge Repairs

Road work

