Waikato highway traffic delayed by two crashes

The Waikato Expressway. Photo / Mike Scott

Police are responding to two crashes, one on the Waikato Expressway at Tamahere and the second on State Highway 1, near the intersection with State Highway 29 to Tauranga.

The first crash was reported at about 2.50pm and involved two vehicles. One person received moderate injuries and a southbound lane is blocked.

The second crash was reported around 3.20pm and involved three vehicles and a truck, it appears a number of people have received minor to moderate injuries.

Diversions are in place on SH1 near SH29 and police issued a statement at 4.16pm advising motorists to expect delays.

