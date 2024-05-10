Waikato halfback Samantha Wood will once again represent the Western Force in Super Rugby W. Photo / Waikato Rugby

Waikato Rugby Farah Palmer Cup player Samantha Wood is preparing to make her Wallaroos international rugby debut against Canada at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

New Australian coach Jo Yapp has confirmed the first side of her coaching tenure, naming three potential debutants on the bench - Wood, Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke and Sally Fuesaina.

After her second Super W season, Wood has been rewarded after proving integral in the Western Force’s maiden finals appearance.

Wood will provide back up for New South Wales Waratahs halfback Layne Morgan.

“Excited to say the least - living the dream,” Wood said on Instagram.

Out of Melville Rugby Sports Club, the young Australian halfback made her FPC debut in the 2023 50-0 drubbing of the Bay of Plenty Volcanix at Rotorua International Stadium and appeared seven times for the Waikato province.

“We’re really happy with how the squad has connected over the past week and training in Blacktown has been a great environment for the players to prepare in camp,” Yapp said.

“Hera-Barb, Sam and Sally are all deserving of their opportunity to make their debut and I’m looking forward to them making an impact in this team.

“The girls are excited to play their first test match of the year and put in a good performance at Allianz Stadium in front of our home fans.”

WALLAROOS TEAM TO FACE CANADA

1. Brianna Hoy (NSW Waratahs) – 3 caps

2. Tania Naden (ACT Brumbies) – 10 caps

3. Bridie O’Gorman (NSW Waratahs) – 17 caps

4. Kaitlan Leaney (NSW Waratahs) – 15 caps

5. Michaela Leonard (c) (Western Force) – 22 caps

6. Siokapesi Palu (ACT Brumbies) – 6 caps

7. Ashley Marsters (Melbourne Rebels) – 26 caps

8. Piper Duck (NSW Waratahs) – 10 caps

9. Layne Morgan (NSW Waratahs) – 19 caps

10. Arabella McKenzie (NSW Waratahs) – 21 caps

11. Desiree Miller (NSW Waratahs) – 2 caps

12. Trilleen Pomare (Western Force) – 24 caps

13. Georgina Friedrichs (NSW Waratahs) – 19 caps

14. Maya Stewart (NSW Waratahs) – 8 caps

15. Lori Cramer (Queensland Reds) – 19 caps

Reserves

16. Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke* (Western Force) - debut

17 Sally Fuesaina* (ACT Brumbies) – debut

18. Eva Karpani (NSW Waratahs) – 21 caps

19. Atasi Lafai (NSW Waratahs) – 9 caps

20. Leilani Nathan (NSW Waratahs) – 2 caps

21. Tabua Tuinakauvadra (ACT Brumbies) – 4 caps

22. Samantha Wood* (Western Force) - debut

23. Faitala Moleka (ACT Brumbies) – 6 caps

*denotes potential debut





Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.