New Zealand Transport Agency seeks to strike the balance between keeping highways up to standard and impacting people’s precious holiday time. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Roadworks around the Waikato region are on pause from today until January 7 to help ease congestion over the busy holiday season.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi NZTA is advising motorists to give themselves plenty of time, drive to the conditions and plan ahead before leaving home, to avoid frustration.

NZTA provided a bit if Christmas cheer to Coromandel travellers earlier this week with the re-opening of State Highway 25A.

Elsewhere around the peninsula, it will be the season for giving way, with stop/go traffic management helping the holiday flow over Pepe Bridge in Tairua over the Christmas and New Year period and road users are being told to expect delays there.

“Give our traffic team a smile and wave and spread the season of goodwill. They’re there to help you,” said Roger Brady, acting manager of maintenance and operations for the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Around the Coromandel, there were still several sites on State Highway 25 under repair following last summer’s storms.

“NZTA seeks to strike the balance between keeping highways up to standard and impacting on people’s precious holiday time.

“Road works across the Coromandel, and around the region will cease from noon Friday, December 22 to Sunday night January 7 to help ease the worst of the peak holiday traffic.”

Other areas of the Waikato would also be busy over this period, especially State Highway 1 between Tīrau and Karāpiro and State Highway 2 (SH2) between Pookeno and Maramarua.

Around the Bay of Plenty, there were plenty of desirable holiday spots, which meant more traffic on the roads there too.

Eastbound traffic on SH2 between Paeroa and Waihi was likely be at its heaviest on Saturday mornings December 23 and December 29. Westbound, the heaviest traffic here is expected to be in the New Year on January 2 and 3.

Road users should expect SH2 between Tauranga and Katikati will also be busy at times over the holidays.

As always, traffic will be heavy on State Highway 29 (SH29) over the Kaimai Range, especially on December 23 for most of the day.

Check NZTA’s Holiday edition of the Journey Planner for all the details when planning travel:

Summer holidays 2023 | NZTA Journey Planner

“Be patient when driving this summer so everyone can enjoy the holidays together. Keep a safe following distance so you can stop safely if you need to. Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads,” Brady said.

“It might be too much to hope for Peace on Earth, but peace on our roads is something we can all buy into these holidays.”





