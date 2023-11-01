SH1 is closed after a fatal crash at Putaruru in South Waikato.

SH1 is closed after a fatal crash at Putaruru in South Waikato.

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, Putāruru.

The crash, just south of Putāruru near Domain Rd, was reported about 8.15am.

Police said this section of SH1 was likely to remain closed “for some time today” for serious crash investigation.

Northbound traffic can detour by going right on to Domain Rd, left on to Whites Rd/SH28, before rejoining SH1 north of Putaruru.

Southbound traffic can go right on to Main St in Putaruru, left on to Princes St, right on to Arapuni St, left on to Waotu Rd, left on to Old Taupo Rd, left on to SH32/Maraetai Rd, before rejoining SH1 in Tokoroa.

Inquiries into the crash were under way, police said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists should follow directions of emergency services in the area.

SH1 PUTARURU - UPDATE 9:30AM

This section of #SH1 is likely to remain closed for some time today as NZ Police undertake a serious crash investigation. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra time for a detour, as detailed here: https://t.co/4zjo3uDsZg ^TP https://t.co/kghkEHsx9M — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 1, 2023





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



