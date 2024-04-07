The road surface is about to be replaced on the 6km stretch of Waikato Expressway between Wairere Drive and the Horotiu interchange.

Drivers on the Te Rapa section of the Waikato Expressway are in for three months of disruptions as workers add a new layer of seal along a 6km stretch.

NZTA Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to plan ahead with work already underway on the section of expressway, from the Te Wetini Dr - Wairere Dr overbridge near Wintec through to the Horotiu Interchange.

Workers began the project last week, which would see the existing road surface overlaid with a new layer of structural asphalt.

NZTA regional manager infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said once complete, the Te Rapa section of the Expressway would have a smoother and more durable surface.

Night closures and detours were being used to allow crews to work inside the single-lane sections of road.

The nights of work are Tuesday night to Thursday night in the week after Easter then Sunday night until Thursday night, with the night work expected to be complete by April 18.

The road would be shut between 8pm and 6am while work was taking place, with the northbound lanes scheduled to be done first, followed by the southbound lanes.

While the Te Rapa section was closed the detour between the Horotiu Interchange and SH1C Mangaharakeke Drive would be via Wairere Drive and Te Rapa Road.

Once the single-lane sections were complete crews would move into the double-lane sections. That would be done during the day with lane closures, traffic shifts and temporary speed limits in place.

Anyone planning to drive on the Te Rapa section over the next few months was advised to check journeys.nzta.govt.nz for the latest traffic and travel information.

The project was due to be complete by the end of June 2024.





