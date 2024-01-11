Motorists should plan their travel ahead of overnight closures from January 14, on the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway.

Waikato motorists are being advised to plan ahead for overnight closures on State Highway 1 (SH1) with work commencing on the Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway from this weekend.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said work to bring the Ngāruawāhia section to 110km/h standard required a block of closures from Sunday till early February.

The ongoing work included reshaping and strengthening the median area, drainage improvements, and resurfacing, depending on the existing condition of the pavement.

Asphalt surfacing would complete the work, replacing the temporary chip seal and asphalt surfaces that have been in place during earlier repairs, and while moisture monitoring was being done.

Safety improvements to bring the section to a 110km/h standard included upgrading side barriers and making them continuous, additional maintenance and turnaround bays for emergency services, widening the shoulder, and relocating specific lighting.

Detours during this time were needed to allow safety barriers to be moved, lane surfaced, and traffic switches, which are all part of the current remedial and safety improvements.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi's map of the upcoming Ngāruawāhia overnight road detours. Photo / NZTA

Detours for southbound and northbound traffic are different because roadworks in Ngāruawāhia meant the town could not accommodate southbound highway traffic.

The northbound detour takes SH1 traffic via Ngāruawāhia on the old highway between Horotiu and Gordonton Road interchanges.

High-productivity motor vehicles must use SH1B and overweight vehicles needed to use SH2/27, under an existing overweight permit.

Southbound detour traffic will use SH1B, re-joining SH1 via Lake Road, but heavy vehicles (50 tonnes and above) must continue on SH1B, including the local road detour around Telephone Road, and connect to SH1 again at Cambridge or via SH26 into Hamilton.

The works are expected to finish in mid-2025 however, the Transport Agency and its contractors are continuing to look at programming and resources to have works completed earlier.

Upcoming overnight road closures from January 14 to early February, from 7pm to 5am:

Northbound: January 14 to 18

Southbound: January 21 to 25

Southbound: January 30 to Feb 1

Northbound: February 4, and 6 to 8





