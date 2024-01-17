A crash is causing delays on the Waikato Expressway at the intersection with Beaver Rd north of Pōkeno.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays following a crash on the Waikato Expressway this morning in South Auckland.

The single-vehicle crash, in the northbound lanes near Beaver Road, was reported to Police at about 7.40am.

At this stage, no serious injuries have been reported by Police.

One lane is open and Police were advising motorists travelling northbound to expect some delays while the scene is cleared.

“We thank motorists for their patience,” a Police spoeksperson said.





