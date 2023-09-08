Expect disruptions on the Ngāruawāhia section of SH1 Waikato Expressway. Photo / NZME

Motorists should prepare for night-time closures on the Waikato Expressway over the next six weeks, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

From this Sunday, traffic will be diverted away from the State Highway 1 Ngāruawāhia section works site – where remedial and safety improvements are underway – to enable permanent asphalting work.

Waka Kotahi said maintenance work at the Gordonton Rd interchange at Taupiri would also require some nights of traffic management, although there would be no disruption to SH1 traffic.

Key dates are:

SH1 southbound Ngāruawāhia section night-time road closure: September 10-14 – detours in place

Gordonton Rd interchange night works: September 17-21 – access restrictions

SH1 northbound Ngāruawāhia section night-time road closure: October 8-12 – detours in place

The SH1 detour is via Ngāruawāhia township on the old state highway route between Horotiu and Gordonton Rd interchanges, from 7pm to 5am. It adds about 5-8 minutes to travel times.

The dates were weather-dependent and subject to change.

Waka Kotahi said HPMVs must use SH1B and overweight vehicles needed to use SH2/27, under an existing overweight permit.

Image / Waka Kotahi

During the closures, contractors would be paving about 2km of asphalt on the southbound right lane and about 800m on the northbound right lane.

At the same time, temporary safety barriers would be moved so traffic could be diverted partially onto the shoulder.

Meanwhile, surfacing work on the interchange at Taupiri from September 17-21 would require detours for traffic coming and going from SH1B and other connections.

The approaches at both ends of the Taupiri overbridge, the roundabouts at each end and the bridge itself needed to be resealed.

Work hours would be 6pm-6am.

There would be limited access onto and off the expressway during these works with traffic detoured via the Ohinewai (Tahuna Rd) interchange. The Hamilton section’s Resolution interchange could be used for vehicles approaching the interchange and wishing to use Gordonton Rd.

Travellers on Gordonton Rd would be detoured via Huntly to go north or Horotiu to go south using the old highway route – Great South Rd.

Great South Rd vehicles will need to stay on Great South Rd and travel north to connect with SH1 or south to Horotiu Interchange.

Work was proposed to be completed over five nights, though Waka Kotahi said additional days may be required.