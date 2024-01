Police visit Golriz Ghahraman’s home as investigations continue, the terrifying moment a prowler is caught on camera and Kiwis flock to book their next getaway in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Waikato expressway has been blocked after a single-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Rangiriri about 1.40pm.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to expect major delays on the northbound side of the vital roadway and consider taking an alternative route.

SH1 WAIKATO EWY, NORTHBOUND - 1:40PM

A crash is reportedly blocking a lane(s) northbound on Waikato Ewy between Ohinewai and Rangiriri. Please follow directions of emergency services (or response crews) in the area. Delays in the area are likely. Diversions may be required. ^MS pic.twitter.com/6rbGyXXVIu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 17, 2024

According to Google Maps, traffic is currently backed up for nearly 4km.

There are major delays on the Waikato Expressway after a crash on the northbound lanes. Photo / Google Maps

More to come