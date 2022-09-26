Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / File

A person has died and another is seriously injured following a grisly crash in Tirau this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, and State Highway 1 is expected to remain closed for some time.

Emergency services were called to the collision about 3.12pm.

Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed the highway was closed and would likely remain so with diversions in place until tomorrow morning due to a "significant" chemical spill.

Meanwhile two choppers, four ambulances and two rapid response vehicles are responding to a different crash on Rodda Rd, Rangiriri in the Waikato District.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision at about 4.10pm and the road has been closed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid both areas.

UPDATE 5:00PM

SH1 remains CLOSED with a Serious Crash Unit now on scene and is likely to remain closed until tomorrow morning due to a significant chemical spill. Continue to follow the detour in place. The next update will be provided at 7pm. ^LB https://t.co/aZ6EyYHMmQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 26, 2022

More to come