New Zealand

Waikato crash: One person in serious condition

There was a road crash near Ohaupo this morning.

One person is in a serious condition after a car rolled in Waikato this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Ohaupo Road, in the Waikato area, after a vehicle rolled into a paddock at around 4.30am.

A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) sent two fire trucks to respond to the incident.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle but the Fenz team were able to extract them.

Police confirmed the occupant was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

