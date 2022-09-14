Two people have died following a collision between a car and an ambulance in Cambridge. Video / Caitlan Johnston

Two people have died following a collision between a car and an ambulance in Cambridge. Video / Caitlan Johnston

A small Waikato town identity has died in a serious accident near Otorohanga.

Ōtorohanga locals were shocked to hear of the death of Karam Haddad - one half of the well-known Haddad Brothers.

Karam Haddad was involved in a collision between two cars on State Highway 3 yesterday afternoon.

The crash closed the road between Te Kawa Rd and Te Mawhai Rd for nearly five hours.

Karam and his brother John have owned a menswear store in Otorohanga on the main street since 1965.

Tributes for Karam have started to flow online.

"They would have to be the top salesmen of the century, they were really neat when you went in-store, such a tragic loss. The world Grieves a Queen [and] Oto Grieves a King," one person wrote.

Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter also made a statement on his Facebook page after hearing of the accident.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the sad news of the passing of Karam Haddad in a tragic traffic accident this afternoon," Baxter wrote.

"Karam and brother John are icons of Ōtorohanga and New Zealand."

"My condolences to John and Karam's whānau, his staff and friends. You will be sadly missed our friend."

The fatal accident was the second in a horror day on Waikato roads yesterday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a silver Audi collided head-on with an ambulance on State Highway 1 near Cambridge.

The driver of the Audi died at the scene of the crash and the St John ambulance driver later died in Waikato Hospital.

A nurse was also in the ambulance and was injured in the crash, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said. They too were taken to Waikato Hospital and are in a stable condition.

A stretch of the Waikato road – labelled a "death trap" by the regional Chamber of Commerce - was closed for at least 11 hours as the site was cleared.

Waka Kotahi said safety improvements were under way for the stretch of road between Cambridge and Piarere, which covers the site of the crash.

Hato Hone St John deputy chief executive ambulance operations Dan Ohs said the long-serving ambulance officer, who worked as a patient transfer officer, had a "brave fight" after being critically injured and flown to Waikato Hospital.

However, the officer died yesterday afternoon with their family by their side.

Ohs said the St John team were "devastated" and "grieving the loss of one of our own".

Chief executive of the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Don Good called the stretch of road between Hickey Rd, where the crash happened, and Piarere a "death trap" that had claimed "an unacceptable number of lives".

"Road users, local residents and Chambers have appealed for urgent action for the right safety measures to be put in place and have been ignored."