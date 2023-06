Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Photo / Dean Purcell

One person has been seriously hurt and taken to hospital and three others were injured in a Waikato crash near Hamilton.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene on Hakarimata Road in Ngaruawahia shortly after 2.30am today.

“Three people were assessed and treated for minor injuries, one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” police said.

Inquiries in to the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.