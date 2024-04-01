The Government lays out its next checklist for the country, how a bank manager helped victims send money to scammers, and school stand-downs and suspensions on the rise in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

State Highway 3 near Ōtorohanga has now reopened following a truck crash this morning.

A NZ Police spokesperson said the crash was reported to police at 6am, between Blackett Rd and Awatane Rd

“The truck has rolled and is blocking the road.

“It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

“The driver is reported to have minor injuries.”

The road was closed for over three hours but Police advised it had reopened at about 9.30am.

