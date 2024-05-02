This weekend promises another big round of Waikato Club Rugby. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Week seven of Waikato Club Rugby 2024 is upon us and how time flies when you’re having fun.

Some teams might disagree but there are plenty that are loving their rugby week in and week out.

Some good match-ups await for tomorrow’s club rugby action with teams in must-win territory while others face-off against some traditional rivals.

Waikato Draught Men’s Premiership

A showdown between the second and third-placed sides headlines our Men’s Premiership tomorrow afternoon when current George Simpkin Power Farming Shield holders Ōtorohanga host Hautapu at Island Reserve.

Ōtorohanga are undefeated in 2024 and will put the shield up for grabs against Hautapu. Both sides are having quality seasons and this promises to be a big match-up.

A big weekend for the mid-table teams where several sides are realistically fighting for the final two spots in the top five.

While Hamilton Marist, Ōtorohanga and Hautapu have the top three mostly locked up, a chasing pack of the University of Waikato Rugby Club, Melville, Te Awamutu Sports, Fraser Tech and Hamilton Old Boys will still believe they can make those final two top-five spots.

Fraser Tech square-off against Hamilton Marist at Mill Street Park and arguably have the toughest match of the round.

Top side Hamilton Marist will head across town full of confidence and backing themselves to retain their place at the head of table come 4.30pm Saturday.

Fellow battlers, Hamilton Old Boys make the trip to Te Awamutu.

A slightly more promising match-up for the Hamilton club with Te Awamutu Sports last recording a victory in week two.

Hamilton Old Boys have also struggled over the past month with their last win in week three against Morrinsville Sports.

Both sides will be eager to pick up a win and get their season on track for the final two weeks of the first round.

Two sides that have turned around the season and are tracking well are University and Melville – who sit fourth and fifth respectively but will require more wins to hold off the chasing pack.

Melville travel to Morrinsville Sports as they aim to make it four wins on the bounce, while University go to Bedford Park to face United Matamata Sports.

Matamata have proven to be a tricky side at home so the University boys will need to get off the bus with the right mindset and convert their opportunities to ensure a happy journey home.

Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership and Championship

The Women’s Premiership kicks off this evening under lights when fifth-place Kihikihi host top side Melville, with the game starting at 7.30pm.

Melville are coming off the back of their first loss of the season last weekend when the Huskies made amends for an opening-week defeat.

When these sides met earlier in the year it was Melville that won comfortably 43-19 but Kihikihi have been making good progress over recent weeks and will be looking forward to putting on a good display tonight in front of a strong home crowd.

The other Premiership match-up sees University host Ōtorohanga.

Ōtorohanga have shown consistency throughout 2024 and will back themselves to travel into town and record their second win of the season versus the University ladies.

In the Women’s Championship, Pirongia host Putāruru in a clash that sees two sides having two very different seasons.

Pirongia are in their first year in the championship and while they have shown a good skillset and are turning up week in and week out, Putāruru women’s have been the form side and currently sit top of the standings.

Hauraki host Suburbs while Taupiri travel south to Te Kūiti and square-off against Waitete.

Suburbs, currently second on the ladder, are having a blast of a debut season in the championship after winning three of their four matches so far, with the only defeat to Putāruru.

Their hosts, Hauraki, are also having a good season with three wins from five starts and sitting level with Suburbs on 16 points.

Taupiri v Waitete is a showdown between the fifth and sixth-placed teams and both sides will be eager to win to keep tabs on Suburbs and Hauraki just above them on the ladder.

Division 1

This weekend the three Hamilton-based sides all make a trip out of the city to experience some countryside rugby.

Suburbs sit top of Division 1 as the sole undefeated side in 2024 and they travel down to face Southern United in Tokoroa, who currently sit fifth on the ladder with only one defeat to their name.

In other match-ups, Leamington are at home to the winless Frankton, while Te Rapa travel to play Pirongia.

Kereone have stepped up into Division 1 in 2024 and while they have struggled for on-field results, internally they are remaining strong and maintaining good numbers to call upon each weekend.

This weekend, Kereone head to Ōhaupō while Taupiri will make the journey to Wealleans Park in Hinuera.

Colts

Following a shock defeat last weekend at the hands of Pirongia, the young men from Hamilton Marist get back on the horse and host Morrinsville Sports at Marist Park.

A mixed season to date for Morrinsville Sports, with three wins from six starts, means they head into town looking to make it consecutive defeats for Hamilton Marist for the first time in several seasons.

The livestream feature match this weekend comes from Memorial Park in Cambridge when Hautapu host Pirongia in a second v third match-up.

Both sides have only lost one match each this year and Pirongia are coming off a massive high after victory last weekend so this promises to be a good match-up.

Rounding out the top four is Hamilton Old Boys, they travel to play Leamington. A win for the Hamilton side will likely see them jump into third spot ahead of the losers from Pirongia v Hautapu down the road in Cambridge.

In other matches, Suburbs travel to Hinuera, while United Matamata Sports host Thames Valley’s Rugby United and in town, University will host Fraser Tech.

Under 85kg

An exciting match-up awaits when Fraser Tech welcome Melville to Elliott Park. Earlier in the competition, these two sides could not be split when Melville played host.

Since that match both sides have put some quality performances on the board with Fraser Tech moving up into second spot on the ladder.

Second-placed Hamilton Marist host Kio Kio at Marist. Following their first in the Waikato Under 85kg Competition, the lads from Kio Kio will come to town with a bit of confidence.

A tough game still awaits and they will need the bounce off the ball to go their way to cause another boilover in consecutive weeks.