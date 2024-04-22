University halfback Rui Farrant sets the University backline alight against Hautapu at Cambridge Memorial Park. Photo / Norrie Mailer

There was plenty of Waikato club rugby action on Saturday with some high-scoring matches, while it is becoming crunch time for some sides looking to maintain top-five status for second-round action.

Waikato Draught men’s premiership

The top four still looks much the same as last weekend with Hamilton Marist, Hautapu and Ōtorohanga going on to record their third straight victories.

It was the mid-table sides that were jostling for places, a tight contest for those top five remaining places.

It feels early in the year to be talking about top five bottom five, but with the form of Hamilton Marist, Ōtorohanga and Hautapu - they are looking hard to beat and likely to proceed into the top half of the draw for the second round.

The George Simpkin Power Farming Shield changed hands for the second consecutive week.

Following Te Awamutu Sports’ victory over United Matamata Sports last weekend, they had to defend that shield only a week later hosting Ōtorohanga at Albert Park.

Some challenging conditions awaited in Te Awamutu and it was the visitors that got out to an early lead and never really let the hosts back into the game.

Ōtorohanga led throughout, winning 22-13 and taking the shield back to the Island Reserve.

They will next defend that in week six when United Matamata Sports make the trip south.

Hamilton Old Boys got their season back on track with a good victory over a Morrinsville Sports side who were back home for the first time in 2024.

In front of a packed-out Campbell Park, with all Morrinsville Sports teams at home, like Hamilton Old Boys, they were chasing their first win of the year but came up short 24-8.

Hautapu's Waisake Salabiau returned to Waikato Club Rugby action against University. Photo / Matt Gould

The University of Waikato Rugby Club made the trip to Cambridge and following their one point victory over Hamilton Old Boys the previous weekend.

A double to hooker Nic Jeffcoat and tries for Tahere Reha, Quentin Hill and Rui Farrant for the Cambridge men outscored the University side’s three tries.

This saw the home side scrape in with a 31-27 win.

Hamilton Marist carried on their dominant form with a comfortable home win 66-5 over United Matamata Sports while Fraser Tech got their season back on track with their first win – a 31-26 victory over Melville in what was Nathan Smith’s 50th Premier game for Fraser Tech.

Hamilton Marist’s Newton Tudreu scored four tries, while Shauncy Waho dotted down for three of his own in the route over United Matamata Sports.

Division one

Three sides remain unbeaten in division one and have started the season well.

Putāruru and Hinuera make it three from three, while Suburbs returned from bye week and picked up where they left off following week one with a strong 36-5 win on the road against Pirongia.

Putāruru look to be strong again in 2024. In 2023 they went under the radar with a number of very tight wins but this year it has been much more convincing.

The Saturday match against Kereone was much the same as weeks one and two.

Back home on Nola Block they scored 52 points, while holding a clean sheet for Kereone.

Leamington are back in their winning ways with a road trip into Hamilton concluding in 32-12 victory over Te Rapa.

Adam Fairley played his 150th senior A game for his beloved Te Rapa.

Heading to Te Rapa straight out of high school, Fairley has played all of his senior rugby at Te Rapa, and it was a special and proud occasion for the staunch Te Rapa man.

Ōhaupō had a close loss at home 24-20 v Taupiri, who picked up their first win in their second game of the season.

In the final game of the weekend – Hinuera were back home for their first home game of 2024 and maintained their perfect start with 25-13 victory over Southern United from Tokoroa.

It was a perfect finish for front-rower Pete Smit’s 100th game for Hinuera.

Waitomo Group women’s premiership and championship

After a rocky start, the Hamilton Old Boys’ Huskiez are back on track and climbing their way back up the ladder.

Back home for the first time since their week one defeat, the Huskiez hosted Kihikihi at Willougby Park wrapping up a 20-5 victory over the women from south of Te Awamutu.

In the other Premiership match up it was Melville travelling across to take on the previously unbeaten University women.

Arguably the form team of the competition, Melville, picked up a hard fought 30-6 win.

There were only two matches in the Waitomo Group Women’s Championship last weekend with Hamilton Marist and United Matamata Sports defaulting their respective fixtures.

Hamilton Marist have since withdrawn from this competition and a new draw is in the pipeline.

The two completed matches saw Waitete travel north and take on Pirongia in a big day at the Pirongia Domain.

The away side upset the locals 30-17, winning six tries to three.

Newbies Hautapu remain unbeaten, winning on the road to Hauraki North 17-5.

Tries to Hayley-Marie Church, Inge Wilbers and Madison Hunt were enough for the Cambridge women to get a good victory and make for a pleasant road trip home.

Colts

Thames Valley United Colts are still top of the charts and closely followed by Hamilton Marist, Hautapu and Hamilton Old Boys who also all recorded victories on the weekend.

Thames Valley United made it three from three beating University 20-12 at home, while Hamilton Marist hosted United Matamata Sports at Marist Park winning 21-0 and keeping their perfect start to the year.

Hamilton Old Boys and Hautapu maintain their top four positions with victories over Suburbs, 27-10, and Fraser Tech, 40-5, respectively.

Morrinsville Sports hosted Hinuera at home going down 29-17 and Leamington won a tight clash with Pirongia 17-12.

Under 85kg

Defending champions Morrinsville Sports hosted Fraser Tech at Campbell Park winning 27-8.

Tries to Detroit Sluys-Tamanui, Jakob McClelland, Jamie Walton and Michael Hollier proved too much for Fraser Tech and providing the home crowd plenty of entertainment.

Hamilton Marist travelled out to Leamington winning 24-0 with four tries and keeping a clean sheet for the first time this season.

Melville made the trip to Kio Kio winning 31-18 in what was their first win of the season, following a draw in week one with Fraser Tech.