Waikato axe murder trial: Jury begins deliberations over accused's fate

Police at the scene of an alleged axe murder in Pukemiro in 2019. Photo / Doug Sherring

A jury has begun its deliberations over a North Waikato man accused of the murder of a man with an axe.

Justice Mary Peters summed up the case relating to Rydell Tauapiki Martin who denies the murder of Phillip Macpherson with a wood-splitting axe on March 1, 2019.

He is also charged with assaulting Hanuere Fisher-Williams with an axe from the same incident.

Martin is defending both charges; claiming self-defence on the assault charge and manslaughter on the murder charge as he never intended to kill Macpherson.

The axe used to kill Macpherson sat at the front of the courtroom as Justice Peters went through the criteria needed to find him guilty or not guilty of the charges.

To find him guilty of murder, the jury had to be sure of the Crown's contention that he either intended to kill him, or, when he inflicted the wound, Martin knew it would cause bodily injury that could cause death but went ahead regardless.

Justice Peters said if the incident happened in central Hamilton there would have been CCTV "for Africa, from every conceivable angle".

"But it didn't. Instead we have eyewitness accounts from some who were present throughout and we have others who saw parts of it; the start or the end of it."

They had to decide which witnesses were credible and reliable.

Some had been drinking, and they might want to only accept part of their statements or none of it.

Martin gave evidence. If the jury accepted his account - that he was trying to defend Fisher-Williams - then he would be not guilty.

Under the law, Martin was allowed to use reasonable force to defend Fisher-Williams. It was up to the jury to determine whether the force used was reasonable or not.

A person could only use force that was proportionate to the threat, the judge said.

"He believed Hanuere Williams was coming off second best by Macpherson … and that the whole episode needed to come to a halt.

"Hanuere Williams seems to be the only person who thought he was holding his own [in that fight]… everyone else thought he was getting a hiding," the judge said.

She reminded the jury that it wasn't for Martin to prove anything, he was presumed innocent until the Crown proves his guilt.

A reasonable doubt was an honest and reasonable doubt left in their minds after carefully and fairly considering all the evidence.

The Crown contended that Martin's intention was to kill Macpherson, due to the force of the blows which saw a bit of bone chipped and which severed a major artery.

Those at the scene had also asked Martin to stop delivering the blows with the axe, but he continued anyway.

In his defence, Morgan contended that Martin had no idea who Macpherson was, "didn't know him from a bar of soap", the judge said.

Martin was not guilty as he aiming for his lower back or legs, he didn't go for his head or neck or upper torso which would be more vulnerable areas.

Martin had the opportunity to deliver a final blow, "but he didn't and if he intended to kill he would have taken that opportunity", the judge surmised of Morgan's submissions.

As for murderous intent, Morgan said the jury couldn't be sure that a strike to the legs could cause Macpherson's death.

In contending his innocence, Morgan had submitted that Martin was 25 at the time, not 55, not a medical student, that he had been drinking and everything had been happening quite quickly.

The judge said they only had to focus what was on Martin's mind at the time he delivered the fatal blow, when he told Macpherson "what are you doing f****** with my cousins?"

The jury were sent out to begin their deliberations at 1pm.